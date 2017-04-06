Storm Lake man faces long list of charges - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Storm Lake man faces long list of charges

Posted:
By Jenny Lenzini, Multimedia News Producer
Connect
STORM LAKE, IA (KTIV) -

A Storm Lake, Iowa man is being held in jail without bond after police say he assaulted his estranged wife and another woman Wednesday afternoon.

Police received several calls about a disturbance at a Storm Lake home.

They say 34-year-old Swey Htike had gone there to see his children in violation of a no-contact order stemming from a prior domestic assault.

When his estranged wife wouldn't let him in, police say Htike forced his way into the home, hit her in the face and destroyed her cell phone.

Police say when a female neighbor who was in the home tried to leave, Htike head-butted her and held her against her will.

Officers spotted Htike walking with the children, ages 3 and 9 nearby.

He refused to go peacefully and was subdued.

He faces a long list of charges, including child endangerment, assault causing injury, false imprisonment, burglary and public intoxication.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.