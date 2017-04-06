Iowa State's Campbell sees different mentality during spring drills

The Iowa State football team went just 3-7 last year in their first season under new head coach Matt Campbell. But the Cyclones did have second half leads in four of those losses. In spring practice, ISU is trying to get physically and mentally stronger.

The Cyclones will wrap up drills with their spring game on Saturday. ISU has 11 players returning on defense with starting experience and ten on offense. The skill positions look strong, but the interior line on both sides could be thin.

Iowa State did close last season by winning two of their last three and now they're trying to learn how to close out games.

"Here you are, you get in the fourth quarter of games and we don't make those plays. Why does that happen?" said Campbell. "What are you doing when nobody's watching to sacrifice this year when we need you to make those plays. I think there's been a lot of lessons learned and the mentality of this football team is certainly way different than what I saw a year ago."

Iowa State's spring game starts at 1 o'clock Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium and admission is free. The regular season starts in September with home games against UNI and Iowa.