More sunshine and breezy conditions make for warmer Friday

It was a very pleasant Thursday in Siouxland as sunshine returned to our skies.



North winds at 10-20 mph kept us from warming too much though as temperatures stayed in the mid to upper 50s.



We'll drop off pretty quickly tonight as winds calm down with clear skies remaining.



Expect lows near 30 degrees.



Winds will switch to the south overnight and pick up again for our Friday beginning a warming trend that lasts through Saturday.



Friday our highs will reach the mid to upper 60s with upper 70s and maybe even a few 80s possible on Saturday.



Plenty of sunshine will be with us on both days.



Sunday we'll still be pretty warm in the 70s but a chance for showers and thunderstorms return to the picture in the afternoon hours.



We could see some severe weather in our eastern counties; this will be something to follow in the next couple of days.



A chance for showers sticks with us into our Monday with highs falling to near 60 degrees.



We'll get a chance to dry out Tuesday before another system brings rain chances back on Wednesday.