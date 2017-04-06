Investigation begins into South Sioux City business fire

An investigation is now underway into a fire that heavily damaged a South Sioux City business.

In the meantime, the family, who owns the business, is left to pick up the pieces.

The fire broke out around 10 a.m. Wednesday at Laos Asian Market.

Now the family owned business is completely destroyed.

Fire officials were on scene earlier today investigating the cause of the fire.

But right now its still too early for a cause to be determined.

The Laos Asian Market has been in business for 21 years, and the family behind the business is devastated by the loss.



"It's pretty sad for us and my family, you know, we've been putting a lot of time and effort into this family business and sadly it's all gone, you know, like I said and we feel pretty sad and shocked from what happened," says owner Sam Thongphet.

The family is unsure of what lies ahead, or if they they will be back up for business after the fire.

But Thongphet says he is very thankful for everyone in the community that has stepped up to help his family during this difficult time