Play offers students a history lesson on the Holocaust

Local students experienced what life was like during the Holocaust thanks to a special performance, Thursday morning.

The Sioux City Community Youth Theatre performed "The Star on my Heart" for those students at the Orpheum Theatre. The story is based on Holocaust survivor's Inge Auerbacher life. She was one of only 100 children to survive the concentration camp Terezin when it was liberated in 1945.

Auerbacher spoke to the students after the show. "They put it more into perspective that we knew it was real life that they actually had to go through this," said 8th grader from North Middle, Kelsey Smith Hernandez.

The play also made students think of what their lives would be like if they were in Auerbacher's shoes. "It would be really scary to like go through what they're going through when you're this little because you wouldn't know what to do without parents," said Lawton-Bronson 8th grader, Connor Smith.