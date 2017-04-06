SD Supreme Court denies ABC bid to avoid BPI defamation trial - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

SD Supreme Court denies ABC bid to avoid BPI defamation trial

Posted:
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) -

The South Dakota Supreme Court has rejected a move by ABC to avoid trial in a defamation lawsuit over the television network's reports on a beef product that critics dubbed "pink slime."

The high court denied the petition on Monday. The network and correspondent Jim Avila had asked the state Supreme Court to reverse a lower court's order denying summary judgment.

A spokeswoman for ABC declined to comment.
Beef Products Inc., based in Dakota Dunes, sued in 2012. The company says ABC's multiple reports misled consumers into believing its lean, finely textured beef product was unsafe and led to plant closures and layoffs.

The company praised the high court's decision and said it looks forward to presenting its case to a jury. A trial is scheduled to start in June.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.