Recycling event collects old electronics

By Haley Rustvold, News Photographer
DAKOTA CITY, NE (KTIV) -

What is old will soon be new again thanks to a local recycling program in Dakota County, Nebraska.  

Thursday morning, residents dropped off old electronics for recycling in Dakota City, Nebraska. The free event, which was held by the USDA Service Center, is in its fourth year. 

Organizers expected 65,000 pounds of electronics. Ninety-seven percent will be recycled. "A lot of people have been storing very very large tube televisions, computers and monitors and they really don't know what to do with them, you can't just throw them away and so this is just a great event. It's one of the very few free events where you can collect electronic equipment and so forth," said Director of District 1 Papio Missouri River NRD, Ted Japp.

Secure Recyclers, from Eagle, Nebraska, had trucks on hand to haul the electronics away. They will take it to the Lincoln area where they will be recycled.

