DNR will focus on eliminating invasive weed in East Lake Okoboji

As the weather starts to improve, more boaters will be hitting the lakes. But, something could get in their way.

An informational meeting, on curly leaf pond weed, earlier this week in Spirit Lake, Iowa, drew a big crowd. The aquatic invasive weed has caused problems the last couple of summers on the north end of East Lake Okoboji. The weed produces a thick mat that causes problems for boaters.

Mike Hawkins, a District Fisheries Biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, says the DNR will be doing some removal of the weed. "The Department of Natural Resources is working with the East Okoboji Lakes Improvement Corporation and the city of Orleans to do a larger contract for some removal," Hawkins said.

Hawkins says special equipment needs to be used to remove the weed.

Hawkins says the weed infestation is a product of milder winters and later ice-ups in the fall and earlier ice-outs in the spring. So far, the weed has been most prevalent in that one area of East Lake Okoboji.