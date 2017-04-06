Storm system brings thunderstorms to northeast and snow to Michigan

A system that brought a severe weather outbreak to the southeast on Wednesday brought more storms to the Mid-Atlantic states.



On Thursday thunderstorms pushed into Virginia and Maryland producing three tornadoes in the region.



The storms produced damaging wind gusts through much of the area with many trees knocked down.



Above is a time lapse of the storms as they rolled into Washington D.C. Thursday afternoon.



The system also brought snow to Michigan.



Several inches of heavy wet snow fell in northern portions of the Wolverine State.