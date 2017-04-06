Bloomfield, NE resident trains for Boston Marathon

It's a big accomplishment to be able to run long distances, but 26.2 miles in one of the world's most well-known races can't be done by just anyone.

35-year-old Jackie Freeman of Bloomfield, Nebraska, decided she would take on the challenge this April 17th after running multiple local marathons.

"I found out that I really liked the longer distance," she said. "So, my mile times were getting a little faster. So, then I started to entertain the idea that maybe I could make it into the Boston Marathon."

Freeman has had a passion for running for years, and she gets to share it with elementary school girls she trains for "Girls on the Run."

One of those girls is her daughter, who is excited for her mother's Boston Marathon debut.

"She qualified and I was really excited," said Tiernee Freeman, Jackie Freeman's daughter. "Then she came to school and told me."

Not everyone can participate in the marathon.

Freeman is one of 30,000 people who qualified.

For her age group, she had to beat a time of three hours and 40 minutes.

"It's a privilege and honor to be able to run this, and it was only 50 years ago that the first woman was allowed to run it with a bib number," she said.

Since finding out, she has trained, non-stop.

"Six months solid of running six to seven days a week and my mileage is between 40 to 50 miles a week. The last month, we've built up my mileage with my longer runs."

A 26.2 mile run can be strenuous. So for Jackie, it's important to stretch before and after running.

Those stretches are especially important after Freeman experienced some injuries while training.

"This training cycle, I've had some muscles that have not responded well," she said. "So, that's involved twice a week chiropractic care and physical therapy. So, working through that."

Freeman has that same attitude when it comes to encouraging her students to never give up.

Freeman says that you can qualify for the next marathon based on your time in the current marathon.

She's says that while it's a goal of hers to do so, she will be happy as long as she finishes the race.