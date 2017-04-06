"Women's Night Out" raises money for Siouxland children

There were no men allowed at Thursday night's "Women's Night Out" at the Sioux City Convention Center.

Not literally, but you get it, right?

Hundreds of Siouxland women spent a night out of the house to raise money for Mercy's Child Advocacy Center.

"Women's Night Out" is sponsored by the Mercy Medical Center.

Women took advantage of free health screenings and got a chance to shop around with a variety of Sioux City businesses.

The Child Advocacy Center has been the event's beneficiary the last 3 years, making something very expensive become something very possible.

"We're in the process of expanding from a very small wing in the hospital to our own self-standing building," said Amy Scarmon.

"This is to help us get in to that building and provide better services, more services to kids and families."

The Child Advocacy Center's new facility will be located on Jackson Street, just a short walk from the hospital.