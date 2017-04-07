U.S. missiles strike Syria

The U.S. missile strikes on Syria are overshadowing the second day of talks between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump, Xi meet again - in shadow of missile strikes on Syria

President Donald Trump is casting the United States assault on a Syrian air base as vital to deter future use of poison gas and called on other nations to join in seeking "to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria.".

DOD releases photos of missiles being launched towards Shayrat Air Base in Syria

Israel's prime minister has welcomed the U.S. attack on a Syrian air base saying he "fully supports" President Trump's decision.

President Trump ordered a targeted attack on a Syrian air base in response to Bashar al-Assad's chemical weapon attack on his own people.

President Donald Trump ordered a stiff response to Syria using chemical weapons on its own people. The response came in a barrage of missiles.

Members of Congress say this sends a message that the president will back up his talk. So far, both Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill support the action.

The United States launched nearly five dozen missiles in retaliation for the chemical attack blamed on Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad.

President Donald Trump says Assad's actions killing women and children with a deadly nerve agent could not go unpunished. "There can be no dispute that Syria used banned chemical weapons, violated its obligations under the chemical weapons convention and ignored the urging of UN Security Council," said the President.

59 tomahawk missiles hit an airbase in Syria where the planes that conducted the chemical attack are based

The president gave Russia a heads up about the U.S. strike to minimize casualties. He also called members of Congress. "Senator Graham and I strongly recommended grounding his air force," said, Senator John McCain, (R-AZ).

"At most, we can hope that this will deter the regime from using chemical weapons again," said Rep. Adam Schiff, (D-CA).

Some members of Congress say this sends a message to not only the Syrian government but the rest of the world. "He can set the Mideast. He can get North Korea's attention, Russia's attention, and Iran's attention," said Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

"It is very important that the Russian government consider carefully their continued support for the Assad regime," said Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

"I call on all civilized nations to join us in seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria," said President Trump.

Even though members of Congress supported this response. They say any escalation beyond missile or air strikes should go through Congress to engage input from the American people.