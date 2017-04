The final senate vote is set to confirm Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill the seat left open by the death of Antonin Scalia.



Gorsuch is expected to get the simple majority needed to be confirmed. Watch Live Senate Floor Proceedings starting at 8:30 a.m.: http://floor.senate.gov/MediaPlayer.php?view_id=2&event_id=1264



Senate republicans crushed a democratic blockade of President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Thursday in a fierce partisan brawl.



They approved a rule change dubbed the "nuclear option" to allow Gorsuch's confirmation by Friday.