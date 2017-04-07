National Beer Day - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

National Beer Day

Today is National Beer Day... An unofficial holiday recognized among beer enthusiasts.

It was 83 years ago today that the Cullen-Harrison act took effect... Ending prohibition... and allowing Americans to legally buy beer again for the first time in 13 years.

According to results of a recent Harris poll, beer tops the list of beverage choice among consumers 21 years old and up who drink alcohol several times a year or more.

Among those whose favorite choice is beer - 38 percent favor domestic non-craft beer, 29 percent prefer craft beer and 23 percent favor imported beer. 

