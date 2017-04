The Knoxville Zoo's Einstein the parrot is showing off his impressions.

For his 30th 'Hatch Day' Einstein and his trainer displayed some of his most impressive tricks.

"How about some animal sounds... Can you do a red wolf? How about and owl? The pretty song birds? How About a rooster? A horse? Good! How about your best friend the skunk? 'Stinker' Can you do a cat? How about a dog can you bark?" Knoxville Zoo Lead Trainer, Adam Patterson said.

Some of Einstein's best impressions are of his animal friends around the zoo.