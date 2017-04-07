Beautiful start to the weekend

The sunshine returned in its full force for our Thursday setting us up for a beautiful start to our weekend. Winds quickly dropped off overnight and with clear skies, temps have fallen so temps will start off below freezing for many of us. Make sure you grab that jacket. We'll see more sunshine today though with temperatures much warmer this afternoon. A big ridge of high pressure is building into the center part of our nation and this will allow southerly flow to take over. Highs will be surging upwards into the 60s today with upper 60s expected here in Sioux City. Clear conditions will prevail once again tonight but we'll lows will be unseasonably mild with temps only dipping into the mid 40s.

The real warmth arrives tomorrow with more blue skies along with highs climbing towards 80°. Make sure get outside and enjoy!! A few more clouds move in during the day on Sunday as a front starts making its way through the region. This could spark up a few storms Sunday afternoon into the night with a couple stronger ones possible. Make sure you stay tuned into the weekend for the latest. Much cooler weather kicks off next week with highs falling back towards 60° Monday and Tuesday. We then slowly start another warming trend with highs climbing back towards 70° heading into Easter Weekend. Our next shot at rain will arrive Wednesday with rain likely during the afternoon hours, possibly lasting into early Thursday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer