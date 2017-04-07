Iowa lawmakers OK gun law expansion; bills heads to Branstad - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa lawmakers OK gun law expansion; bills heads to Branstad

Posted:
Iowa's ban on owning vintage machine guns would be ended under legislation introduced by a lawmaker from Schleswig Iowa's ban on owning vintage machine guns would be ended under legislation introduced by a lawmaker from Schleswig
DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

Iowa lawmakers have given final approval to a gun-rights bill that includes a stand-your-ground provision and the right to carry concealed firearms on state Capitol grounds.

The Iowa House voted 57-36 Thursday for the bill, which had already cleared the Senate. It heads to Gov. Terry Branstad, who in the past has supported gun-rights legislation.

Most elements would take effect July 1 but a provision to allow minors under 14 to use handguns with parental or guardian supervision would take effect immediately.

Democrats, who largely opposed the bill, focused criticism on so-called Capitol carry and stand-your-ground language. The stand-your-ground language allows deadly force even if alternative actions are available or an assessment of danger is incorrect.

The National Conference of State Legislatures says 24 states have approved similar laws.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.