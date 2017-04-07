Siouxland lawmakers release statements on President Trump's decision to conduct air strikes in Syria

Ernst Statement on Missile Strike Against Syria

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), Chairman of the Senate Armed Services’ Emerging Threats and Capabilities Subcommittee and combat veteran, issued the following statement on President Trump’s decision to launch a missile strike against Syria:

“Tonight, President Trump took action against Bashar al-Assad's regime, and followed through with the red line drawn by the Obama administration.

“Assad is a war criminal. His regime, backed by Russia, continues to destabilize Syria and target civilians. This has been a tragic reality for the past six years and has gone on far too long.

“Unlike the Obama administration, the Trump administration is showing global leadership and we must work to find an end to the root causes of this crisis.”

Fischer Statment on Missile Strike Against Syria



U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, released the following statement on President Trump’s decision to conduct air strikes in Syria:

“The horrific actions of Bashar al-Assad, including the use of chemical weapons against his own people, had to be met with firm resolve. Last night, our president took the decisive action necessary. This proportional response demonstrated the United States' moral and global leadership. For several years, I have called for a strategy from the previous administration to deal with this increasingly complicated situation. I look forward to working with the Trump administration on their plan to fully address this crisis.”