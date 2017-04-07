Severe weather possible across Siouxland on Sunday

After a beautiful first half of the weekend a system is going to be moving into the region that could potentially spark up some severe weather. The set-up looks to be fairly favorable for it at the moment. We'll have very warm air out ahead of the front and we'll have dew points steadily on the rise which means an increase in humidity on the warmer side of the front. This will contribute to the instability in the atmosphere out ahead of the cold front. The cold front will be moving through on Sunday and I'm thinking as it does that will be where the main area of severe weather develops. As it looks right now, most of eastern Siouxland is encompassed in the SLIGHT RISK area for severe storms which means scattered severe storms. The MARGINAL RISK is including the rest of eastern Siouxland into Central Siouxland also including Sioux City. This means that isolated severe storms will be possible. The main threats look to be large hail, gusty winds, and maybe a tornado or two but that threat does look low. Make sure you stay tuned to the latest forecast as we progress into the weekend.