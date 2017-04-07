Sheriff investigates a possible attempted child abduction in Clay County, Iowa

Clay County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible attempted child abduction.

On Thursday, April 6, at 9:10 a.m. in Everly, Iowa, a 13-year-old female was approached on her way to school by an unknown man in a white, approximately 2010 Dodge Ram 1500 4Dr with silver running boards.

The man is described as mid to late 30's, stalky build, red hair, and goatee.

The unknown man tried convincing the child to let him give her a ride to school.

He was then confronted by an unknown female adult, who drove up behind the Dodge truck and told the man to leave the 13-year-old alone.

The man then drove away and the child is okay.