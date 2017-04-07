Former Nebraska astronaut seeks to inspire young Siouxlanders

The only NASA astronaut to hail from Nebraska spoke in Siouxland Friday.



Clayton Anderson spent 30 years working at NASA, beginning as an engineer back in 1983.



After years of trying he was finally accepted as an astronaut in 1998.



Anderson spent time at the International Space Station, and performed three space walks before retiring in 2013.



He hopes speaking about his experiences will inspire some sky high ambitions.



"I'm very proud to represent the state of Nebraska. Being the first and currently the only astronaut from the state I want kids in Nebraska to know that they're just like me and that with dreams and hard work and perseverance they can do great things as well." said Anderson.



Anderson also spent two weeks working in an underwater laboratory.



He has written a book on his experiences and is beginning work on a children's book.