NSAA board votes against 'success rule'

The Nebraska School Activities Association board met Friday morning to vote on several proposals. The most controversial was the so-called 'success rule'. That would force schools that have continued success to move up a class to face tougher competition.

The 'success rule' was voted down with 65 percent of the board voting against it. Over the past ten years, 50 percent of the first and second place finishes in football, basketball and volleyball have been won by private schools, although they make up just 13 percent of the Nebraska school districts.

In other action, the board voted to change the eligibility rules for home schooled students. Now, those students will have to take 10 credit hours at a school to be eligible, compared to the 20 hours required before.

There will also be a change in football classification. Schools with 425 boys or more in the top three grades will be in Class A. That's expected to increase that class from 28 to 31 schools. Class B is expected to shrink from 32 teams to 25.

The NSAA will also resume sanctioning six-man playoffs in 2018.