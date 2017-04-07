Gov. Ricketts talks about his tax reform plan in SSC

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts visited residents and local leaders in South Sioux City's Cardinal Conference Center Friday to talk about his legislative plans.



His tax reform plan just advanced in the Revenue Committee. We asked him how the plan benefits the community.



"We're very excited to see the Revenue Committee advance the tax package. It's a comprehensive tax package that includes both property tax and income tax relief. And, I think that's important we have both to be able to get either. That we don't have enough rural centers to pass property tax relief and there aren't enough urban centers who want this to be able to pass income tax relief. But by marrying the two together, then we have the opportunity to be be able to get this package to overcome a potential filibuster that requires 33 votes. Now, the package has the ability to take our top income tax rates down over a period of time, starting in 2020. It's also going to be addressing the corporate income tax. It increases the earned income tax credit for low wage earners and then also has additional tax credits in there as well. Some of this is also paid for by suspending current tax credits in in other areas that, like the new markets tax credit, which a lot of people have criticized in the past as being ineffective. So, a lot of the package is pretty comprehensive. But, I'm excited to be able to get it moved out. It's been called by some people the most comprehensive tax reform since the 1980's," Ricketts said.



KTIV also asked Ricketts about his reaction to the Senate's confirmation of Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court seat.



"Well, I think that's fantastic. I think Justice Gorsuch will be a fantastic addition to the Supreme Court. I was very impressed by his testimony. He certainly seems to be the kind of Juris we want on the Supreme Court, somebody who's going to understand the role of the Constitution and the Supreme Court's role in interpreting it and not trying to legislate the event," Ricketts said.

We are two-thirds of the way through this legislative session for Nebraska. Ricketts shares some of his legislative priorities moving forward.



"With two-thirds gone, we still have about two-thirds of the work left to do. The big things that are going to come up are going to be the budget. That's an important thing that has to happen. We've got to be able to control our spending to be able to get back into balance and set ourselves up for that long-term tax relief. Another priority is going to be this tax package that has come out, making sure we get the tax reform for Nebraska families. We've also got some good government bills in here that will help us combine different agencies to get more efficiencies, some things to cut the regulatory red tape around occupational licenses. So, there's a lot of things left in this next third of the session left, the next 28 days or so that we've got to get done.

It's a lot of work, but I'm confident the Legislature will pull it together," said Ricketts.