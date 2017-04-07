Warmth on Saturday could give way to storms on Sunday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Warmth on Saturday could give way to storms on Sunday

By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The sunshine is back in full force and after a cool start it turned into a nice afternoon with highs in the 60s.  

Saturday is going to have a feel of summer to it as highs will go into the upper 70s and lower 80s across the area.  

Changes move in on Sunday as a cold front pushed through which could get a few thunderstorms forming.  

A few of these storms could become strong to severe with the mostly likely area to see severe storms being in eastern Siouxland where they're in a "slight" risk of severe weather.  

These storms will quickly push to the east Sunday evening but a few showers could linger around from Sunday night into Monday.  

Tuesday is looking dry before another chance of rain arrives on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 60s.  

Thursday and Friday will be looking drier and mild with highs in the upper 60s.

