"Stand Your Ground" Law one step closer to coming to Iowa

"Stand Your Ground" is a controversial aw that is one step closer to becoming a reality in Iowa. It has passed in the House and Senate and now awaits the signature of Iowa Governor Terry Branstad.

The Castle Doctrine already in place in Iowa allows you some protections. Now bill 517, or commonly known as "Stand Your Ground", would extend that right. Local w enforcement officials say there are restrictions that go along with it.

"I am not opposed to stand your ground, it is a part of our second amendment right and I believe strongly in that, but the thing that we have to keep in mind is that you do have to be lawfully in that place," said Sheriff Michael Van Otterloo, Plymouth County.

That means you have be a legal gun carrier, not committing a crime and not be intoxicated. However, although you may soon have a right to "Stand Your Ground" it is not a right to be taken lightly.

"It can be a life changing event for them and I hope they are prepared for that. There will be an investigation and they will have to articulate and justify the fear that they have, the physical evidence that goes into it to support that has to be done, before any person is charged or not charged" said Major Todd Wieck, Woodbury County Sheriff Department.

Major Todd Wieck of the Woodbury County Sheriff's Department says even though using deadly force is something they are trained for as law enforcement, taking a life is never easy.

"Law enforcement officers hope they go their whole career without having to do that, It's a life changing event to have to use deadly force," continued Wieck

Now the most controversial part of the law starts on page 17 where it states, "the person who is not engaged in illegal activity has no duty to retreat from the situation even if an alternative course is available."

Click here to view bill HF517.