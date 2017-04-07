Wagner leads Briar Cliff football team through spring drills for first time

It's been less than two months since Dennis Wager was hired as the Briar Cliff head football coach. Since then, Wagner has brought in a completely new coaching staff and a new philosophy. Right now, he's leading the Chargers through spring practice.

When he was hired, Wagner said BCU had a vision of how they were going to become successful. The Chargers were just 1 and 10 last season and have just 21 wins over the last nine years. In 14 seasons of varsity football, BCU has never had a winning season. Wagner is trying to give his team a winning mentality.

"Any time you have a new coaching staff, regardless of the players that are in the group, they've got to buy in to what you're doing and what you believe in," said Wagner. "The coaches have done a great job of selling our system and what we want to the players, and they're working hard to learn our terminology. And that's why this spring is so critical for us, because it's teaching them the fundamentals and techniques that they need to know."

Wagner has a history of turning around programs. He had a winning record in seven years at Wayne State, including a 9-1 record in 1993.\

Many of the Briar Cliff players came from winning high school programs, and they want to part of a positive change at the Cliff.

"We're going to measure our success with this program in how we do on and off the field," said Wagner. "If we do the right things off the field and the right things on the field, that will bring wins. We want people here that are going to buy into the culture that we've established."

Friday's workout was the fourth of 15 allowed spring practices for Briar Cliff.