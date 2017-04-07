Siouxlanders rally to end child abuse

As part of Child Abuse Prevention Month the Sioux County Sheriff's Office hosted a rally to end child abuse.

Friday members of local law enforcement, the Department of Human Services and Seasons Center along with the public all gathered to raise awareness for children who have been abused in Northwest Iowa.

It's called the "End it for Autumn Rally", and this is the 3rd annual event.

The event was created to remember the life of Autumn Elgersma, who lost her life back in 2013 from child abuse.

Community members were invited to release balloons in honor of victims of child abuse.

The End It for Autumn Color Run will take place at Veterans Park in Orange City Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

