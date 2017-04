A South Sioux City man has been arrested after police say he stabbed a man twice during a fight.

20-year old Osvaldo Gutierrez was arrested and charged with Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury.

Police say on April 2 Guiterrez stabbed Rigoberto Arreola-Gomez in the chest and abdomen after getting into a fight at the La Hacienda Bar.

The victim suffered a collapsed diaphragm and had to undergo surgery.