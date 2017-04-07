Siouxlanders raise money and awareness for Alzheimer's research

Every 66 seconds someone in the United States develops Alzheimer's Disease.

One of the biggest fundraisers for the Alzheimer's Association kicked off Thursday night.

The two-day "Wine and Chocolate" festival began with "A Time to Remember", in Le Mars Iowa, Thursday night.

Friday night is the "Winemaker's Dinner" here at the Marina Inn.

Here's some facts about Alzheimer's Disease:one in three seniors dies with Alzheimer's or another dementia.

Almost two-thirds of Americans with Alzheimer's disease are women.

In 2017, Alzheimer's and related dementias, will cost the national $259-billion dollars.

By 2050, the cost could rise to $1-point-1 trillion dollars.

If you'd like to help, call the Alzheimer's Association at (712)279-5802.