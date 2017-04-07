Hawkeyes practice in West Des Moines; lose Snyder to knee injury

It's starting to be a tradition when the Hawkeyes take spring football practice to West Des Moines. It's a chance for Iowa to break up some of the monotony of spring drills. And it gives fans in the middle of the state a chance to see their team up close.

This will be head coach Kirk Ferentz' 19th season at Iowa. The Hawkeyes make the 250-mile round trip for the practice, but also hold a kids clinic for about 300 youngsters and sign autographs. This day is a positive event for the Hawks and the fans.

"First of all I just want to thank everybody here at West Des Moines and Valley High School," said Ferentz. "They've been great partners, It's our fifth time back here now and it's just an easy way for us to say thank you to people in central Iowa and the western part of the state and then other states as well. I'm sure we'll have some people come over."

Iowa announced that safety Brandon Snyder tore his ACL in spring drills on Thursday. The junior from West Lyon started all 13 games last season and was third on the team in tackles. Snyder is scheduled for surgery next week but could miss the season.