Hawkeyes practice in West Des Moines; lose Snyder to knee injury - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Hawkeyes practice in West Des Moines; lose Snyder to knee injury

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
The Hawkeyes practice in West Des Moines on Friday night. The Hawkeyes practice in West Des Moines on Friday night.
WEST DES MOINES, IA (KTIV) -

It's starting to be a tradition when the Hawkeyes take spring football practice to West Des Moines. It's a chance for Iowa to break up some of the monotony of spring drills. And it gives fans in the middle of the state a chance to see their team up close.

This will be head coach Kirk Ferentz' 19th season at Iowa. The Hawkeyes make the 250-mile round trip for the practice, but also hold a kids clinic for about 300 youngsters and sign autographs. This day is a positive event for the Hawks and the fans.

"First of all I just want to thank everybody here at West Des Moines and Valley High School," said Ferentz. "They've been great partners, It's our fifth time back here now and it's just an easy way for us to say thank you to people in central Iowa and the western part of the state and then other states as well. I'm sure we'll have some people come over."

Iowa announced that safety Brandon Snyder tore his ACL in spring drills on Thursday. The junior from West Lyon started all 13 games last season and was third on the team in tackles. Snyder is scheduled for surgery next week but could miss the season.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.