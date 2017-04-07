Musketeers drop close decision in Sioux Falls - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Musketeers drop close decision in Sioux Falls

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KTIV) -

The Sioux City Musketeers lost in Sioux Falls on Friday night, 2-1. It's the first time the Musketeers have lost back to back games since mid-January.

The Stampede led 1-o after one period on a power play goal from Josh Passolt at the 14:56 mark. Sioux City tied the game early in the second period on a goal by Phillip Knies. The power play goal was the 21st of the season for Knies.

Sioux Falls (20-30-9) grabbed the lead :54 seconds later when Jack Becker got a goal to provide the final margin.

The Musketeers (40-12-7) will close the regular season on Saturday night in Sioux Falls and then start the playoffs at home next week as the top seed in the United States Hockey League.

