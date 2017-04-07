Sibley-Ocheyedan, Western Christian win team titles at Wolfpack's invitational

Western Christian was the girls team champion at the Wolfpack's home invitational on Friday.
HULL, Iowa (KTIV) -
Six teams competed at Western Christian's track and field invitational on Friday.
In the boys 110 meter hurdles, Sibley-Ocheyedan's Kyle Lowe won the event in 15.36 seconds.
The champion in the 800 meter run was Sheldon's Jaden Kleinhesselink. His winning time was 2:07.
On the girls side, Okoboji's Mari Stein took home the title, holding off a Western Christian runner in 2:31.
The Wolfpack got a champ in the girls 200 meter run. Erika Feenstra runs 26.90 seconds, winning at her home meet.
"It felt good, but it's still the beginning of the season," said Feenstra, a senior. "The times should get better. I'm happy with it now, but hopefully it gets better."
Western Christian won the girls team title.
Sibley-Ocheyedan's Dustin De Ruyter, the winner in the 1600 meter run in 4:59, helped the Generals win the boys title.