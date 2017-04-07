Sibley-Ocheyedan, Western Christian win team titles at Wolfpack' - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sibley-Ocheyedan, Western Christian win team titles at Wolfpack's invitational

By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Western Christian was the girls team champion at the Wolfpack's home invitational on Friday. Western Christian was the girls team champion at the Wolfpack's home invitational on Friday.
HULL, Iowa (KTIV) -

Six teams competed at Western Christian's track and field invitational on Friday.

In the boys 110 meter hurdles, Sibley-Ocheyedan's Kyle Lowe won the event in 15.36 seconds.
    
The champion in the 800 meter run was Sheldon's Jaden Kleinhesselink. His winning time was 2:07.

On the girls side, Okoboji's Mari Stein took home the title, holding off a Western Christian runner in 2:31.

The Wolfpack got a champ in the girls 200 meter run. Erika Feenstra runs 26.90 seconds, winning at her home meet.

"It felt good, but it's still the beginning of the season," said Feenstra, a senior. "The times should get better. I'm happy with it now, but hopefully it gets better."

Western Christian won the girls team title.

Sibley-Ocheyedan's Dustin De Ruyter, the winner in the 1600 meter run in 4:59, helped the Generals win the boys title.

