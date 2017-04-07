Local hero's legacy lives on through a four-legged friend

They say the bond between a man and his dog is like none other.

For Pan Douangdara, it holds an even closer meaning.

In January he adopted "Jet Li," a ten-year-old Dutch Shepherd.

The K-9 served two tours in Iraq with the U.S. Navy and after retiring, he worked with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for six years.

Pan's brother Navy Master at Arms, John Douangdara, trained Jet's handler as well as other handlers at the Indianapolis police department.

"Ever since my brother's passing, I said I would eventually get another dog and it'd be rehoned military dog," said John. "I contacted a couple of organizations looking for one."

Jet's other connection to Pan's brother is that they share John's nickname.

"The Indianapolis K-9 Unit did," said Pan. "And, they renamed him after my brother due to the fact that my brother helped train all of them over there in Indy PD canine unit."

Pan's brother is a hometown hero from South Sioux City, Nebraska, who served with SEAL Team 6 as a lead dog handler.

He died in the line of duty in Afghanistan in 2011 when his helicopter was shot down.

South Sioux City honored him by naming a dog park in his memory, the John Douangdara Memorial War Dog Park.

One of the most memorable walks together for Pan and his new companion Jet, include Jet's first trip to that park.

"It's actually pretty surreal," said John. "It feels good to have him here. I know in spirit my brother's here with us. So, it just means a lot to us."

Another person to be a part of the special moment is John's sister Arlene Douangdara, who reflected on her brother's memory.

"He put everyone else before him, like he always cared about other people than him." said Arlene. "And, that is such a unique quality in a person."

It's a quality John also shared with the dogs he worked with, who in turn helped so many others.

"I can see his passion for why he did what he did and it's just great to know that Jet got, I know that they passed by each other. I know my brother had kennel duty sometime and he dealt with him and so it's a great feeling," said Pan.

While John is no longer physically here, Pan keeps his brother's memory through Jet.

It's a connection that could be seen as Jet kneeled underneath the statue of John and his dog Tobi in the place that will forever be in his honor.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, where Jet used to work, has a very intense training process for its K-9s.

When training the police dogs to detect narcotics, drugs are placed in a hidden location where even the handler doesn't know it's there.

The handler brings in the dog and looks for the dog to change its behavior when it's located the drugs.

Once that's done, the police department place tug with a ball near the drugs, so the dog becomes used to detecting the smell.

This is not a talent every dog can pick up.

"People will say my dog likes the ball," said Sgt. Craig Patton, who is charge of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department K-9 Program. Most dogs do like a ball but we want a dog that will knock people over and knock people over to go get a ball. So, that's the first thing they have to have is that overwhelming drive to play with that ball or to get that ball. And then, the dog has to have the ability to hunt."

Once the department starts training a dog, they don't want the handler playing with the dog outside of work.

The K-9s are also trained to find explosives and guns.

While Jet was with the department, he apprehended nearly 100 dangerous criminal suspects and had many narcotic-related finds.

Once military and police dogs like Jet retire, Project K-9 Hero, a national non-profit organization, works to place them in a proper home.

"I look for K-9's who are in need or have special needs who are maybe a financial burden upon their handler," said Jason Johnson, founder of Project K-9 Hero. "Those are the ones we seek out. If we need to place a home for them, we try to place a home for them and at least what we're doing is we're helping cover some of those medical costs. So, it's less of a burden on the handler and we're making sure they're living a long and happy life that they deserve."

To donate to the organization, you can, go to: www.projectk9hero.org