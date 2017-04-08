Lanning's pick-six highlights Iowa State's spring game

During Iowa State's spring football practices, head coach Matt Campbell has put an emphasis on finishing games.



The Cyclones went just 3-9 last season, but did win two of their final three games.



ISU had a chance to build some forward momentum during Saturday's spring game.

As with most spring games, there was a modified scoring system at Jack Trice Stadium.



The Cyclone offense looked sharp, as running back Mike Warren scored two touchdowns on the day.



But the biggest play came from the defense, when quarterback-turned-linebacker Joel Lanning intercepted this pass from Jacob Park and took it 37 yards to the house.



The offense won the game, 50-44, but the talk was centered around Lanning's pick-6.

"I wouldn't have ever put Joel in a position to fail," said head coach Matt Campbell. "Joel's a guy that has elite athletic ability, especially for big skill players, and he just kept getting better every day. It was great to see him have some success today."

"I had one just like that probably the first week of spring ball, and I dropped it, looking like a beach ball to me, it was too easy" said Lanning. "So I had to get one back. It was a good way to end the spring, honestly."

Iowa State's season opener is September 2nd against Northern Iowa.