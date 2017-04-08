Boat catches fire near Sioux City Marina

The 20-foot jet power boat caught fire and was engulfed in flames where the Big Sioux River meets the Missouri River.

Sioux City Fire and Rescue officials say one male was on the boat when the fire broke out around 5:00 p.m this evening.Fire officials say the male involved told them the boat was having some engine failure when he heard it backfire and looked behind him, he saw that the boat was on fire, he had to jump to safety.

The incident also caused a small grass fire when the boat knocked into some rocks.

"He jumped into the river when the boat caught fire and then someone who was out boating picked him up and brought him to shore, he sustained some first degree burns on his arms, hand and part of his leg," said Dan Cougill, Assistant Fire Chief, Sioux City Fire Rescue

The boat had to be towed to shore before fire fighters could put out the flames. It is totally destroyed.Aside from the burns the boater appeared to be fine and was not transported to the hospital, fire officials say he plans to seek treatment on his own.