Spring pattern brings chance for strong storms Sunday

As nice as Friday was, it was even better Saturday!



Our temperatures jumped into the mid to upper 70s across the area with some cities hitting 80 degrees.



As we go through the night clouds will be increasing and we'll stay well above average with lows in the mid 50s.



We'll also see those gusty winds dying down especially after midnight.



A stray non-severe storm may clip our northwestern cities as our next system moves into the area.



That system will give us more storm chances Sunday.



Some of those storms could be severe.



A marginal risk for severe weather is in place for all of Siouxland with a slight risk across our eastern counties.



Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary threats as those storms get going in the afternoon hours.



Rain chances will continue through the night and a chance for lingering showers will be with us into our Monday.



Highs will struggle to reach 50 degrees on the back side of this system.



We moderate for the rest of the week with highs staying in the 60s.



More rain chances arrive Wednesday and again on Friday making for an active week.