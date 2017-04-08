Siouxland Boy Scouts donate food to Food Bank of Siouxland

On their honor and doing their duty -- Siouxland Boy Scouts worked this week for those in need of food.59 Boy Scout of America units from seven different counties started about a week ago collecting food. They delivered that food to the Food Bank of Siouxland.

"Each unit has been coming in here and they have actually grown by about a thousand items of food per unit, so we are looking to score around a hundred thousand pounds of food this year and so we are real excited," said Matt Sitzmann, Boy Scouts of America

In past years they have delivered more than 69-thousand items. This year with corporate sponsors such as Tyson and Hy-Vee they are confident they will top their record.

One in five children live in a food insecure household. You can donate to the Food Bank of Siouxland at any time. For every dollar donated they acquire 13 pounds of food. Along with money, you can also donate non-perishable items.

To donate to the Food Bank of Siouxland, click here.