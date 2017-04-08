Ready, Set, Hunt! for Easter Eggs

With just about a week to go until Easter, I-Heart Radio kicked off the celebration early.

It was ready, set, hunt in Grandview Park as youngsters raced to pick up as many Easter eggs as their baskets could handle. More than a thousand people showed up for the event. And after the thrill of the hunt is over, there is only one thing to do, sit and pry open the eggs for the delicious candy surprise. Families arrived early to make sure they could participate in the fun

"We got her at about 8:00 a.m.to set up and with it being such a nice day it was a really fun time and a lot of people were here early," said Rob Powers, I Heart Radio.

And the Easter Bunny put a smile on everyone's faces. Thanks to Bomgaars and Palmer Candy, kids had 25,000 Easter eggs to hunt down.