Hy-Vee helps Siouxlanders lead a healthier lifestyle

A local grocery store goes one step further today in assisting people to live a healthier lifestyle.

The Hy-Vee Sioux land Health Expo took place in Sioux City.

People were treated to samples and information on all things health.

From fresh and exotic fruits to less sugary drink options there was a plethora of information available.

Even if you missed the health expo, Hy-Vee has a dietitian at each of their stores that can help you with everything from food allergies to alternative health options to keep you and your family fit.

"For those people who are really looking for questions regarding their health, lowering their cholesterol, improving their blood pressure, managing their diabetes, that is what the Hy-Vee dietician is there for so customers can always check out when the dietitian is available," said Corrinna Lenort, Hy-Vee Dietitian.

While you do not need an appointment to speak with the dietitian it is best to call ahead as they are sometimes out in the community participating in community education efforts.