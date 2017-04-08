Woman part of deputy-involved shooting sentenced - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Woman part of deputy-involved shooting sentenced

Posted:
By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Brittney Hood Brittney Hood
SALIX, Iowa (KTIV) -

A Sioux City woman convicted for her role in a police chase that led to a gunfight has been sentenced to 90 days in jail.

27-year-old Brittney Hood was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty in Woodbury County District Court to eluding and interference with official acts.

Authorities say Hood was driving a vehicle carrying 24-year-old Melvin Spencer and another man on February 26 when a deputy tried to pull her over. 

Prosecutors say she sped away but later stopped and fled on foot. She was soon caught by the deputy.

Authorities say Spencer then drove away in the vehicle and later exchanged shots with another deputy. The other man in the vehicle was wounded.

Spencer has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.