Woman part of deputy-involved shooting sentenced

A Sioux City woman convicted for her role in a police chase that led to a gunfight has been sentenced to 90 days in jail.

27-year-old Brittney Hood was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty in Woodbury County District Court to eluding and interference with official acts.

Authorities say Hood was driving a vehicle carrying 24-year-old Melvin Spencer and another man on February 26 when a deputy tried to pull her over.

Prosecutors say she sped away but later stopped and fled on foot. She was soon caught by the deputy.

Authorities say Spencer then drove away in the vehicle and later exchanged shots with another deputy. The other man in the vehicle was wounded.

Spencer has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.