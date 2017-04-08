Sioux City Police Department names LGBTQ liaison - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City Police Department names LGBTQ liaison

Posted:
By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Sioux City Police Department has named its first liaison to the LGBTQ community.

The department has announced Officer Brooke Davies has taken the position to promote communication and cooperation between the police and individuals who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning.

Davies joined the department in August 2012 and is currently assigned to the special traffic enforcement program.

Chief Doug Young said the position is an extension of the department's community policing approach, which attempts to build relationships with people in local neighborhoods. 

He said it's a move other police departments around the country have made.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.