Musketeers close regular season with third-straight loss; will face Des Moines in playoffs

The Musketeers lost to Sioux Falls on Saturday, 4-1. Sioux City closed the regular season with three straight losses.

The Musketeers notched 57 shots on goal, but Sioux City suffered its third straight loss on Saturday, a 4-1 setback to Sioux Falls.

The Muskies got on the board first. Micah Miller assisted on J.C. MacLean's eighth goal of the year, and Sioux City led 1-0 after one period.

Josh Passolt scored the first of his two goals early in the second period as Sioux Falls tied the game at one. Marcus Russell gave the Stampede the lead.

Sioux City scored just one goal, despite registering 57 shots on goal. The Musketeers were 0-of-5 on the power play.

Passolt scored his second goal of the night in the third, an empty-netter to make it 3-1. Sioux Falls added one more goal on the power play late in the game, pushing three past Musketeer goalie Todd Scott.

The Musketeers also learned their first round playoff opponent. Sioux City will face the Des Moines Buccaneers in the Western Conference semifinals.



Sioux City won the regular season series against the Bucs, 3-1.



Game one of the best-of-five series will be at the Tyson Events Center on Friday at 7:05 p.m.



Despite losing three straight to end the regular season, the Muskies finish with 40 wins and 87 points, both franchise records.