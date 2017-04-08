Strong to severe storms possible Sunday

A cold front pushing into Siouxland will give us a chance for some strong to severe storms late Sunday afternoon into the early evening hours.



Ahead of this system moisture will be on the increase pushing dew points into the 60s and making for a muggy day.



Skies will be mostly cloudy but some sunshine will be peeking through.



A strong cap will be present in the atmosphere through most of the afternoon.



This will prevent storms from forming updrafts which are crucial for their development.



If the cap weakens or temperatures become warm enough severe storms will be possible.



The highest threat for severe weather will be in our eastern counties.



The greatest risks are for large hail and damaging winds with storms that do get going.