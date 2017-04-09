Shrine Circus wraps up in Sioux City

Sioux City - It was a parade of lights, animals, and showstopping spectacular acrobatics as the Tyson Events Center as the Shrine Circus wrapped up.

The Shrine Circus was in town and delighted kids of all ages.

"I enjoy the tigers," said Kelly Conolly, Potentate, Shrine Circus.

With numerous light shows and acrobatics the audience was mesmerized. And who wouldn't be as Spiderman has decided to join in on the fun. But live animals are always a crowd pleaser.

"I saw the zebra, elephants, monkey, "what did you like best/" I like the elephant because they are cute and how they are brave," said 8-year-old Kara Lower.

And yes, the elephants did delight and steal the show.

The Shriner Circus has been coming to Sioux City for 67 years and they say although they keep some great classic acts, they also have to keep it interesting.

And who wouldn't be interested in tigers. But what about a tiger that moonwalks or even one that can do the bunny hop. They had pigs that can climb walls, hurdle and Vogue with the best of them.

But as fun as the circus is, the Shriner Circus has a meaning to not be lost by all the razzle dazzle.

"Behind the scenes we operate 22 hospitals around the country that specialize in world class care for children under the age of 21 that regardless of their ability to pay, continued Potentate Conolly.

Shriners use the circus as a fundraiser and recently provided care to their 1.3 millionth child.

The next stop for the Shrine Circus is Cherokee, Iowa.