Storm threat this evening followed by much colder day to start the work week

After a few days with well above average temperatures things will change drastically Monday.



Chances for severe weather will come to a close around midnight tonight.



The largest threats remain large hail and strong wind gusts especially across our southeastern counties.



After midnight a chance for showers will be with us and those will linger into our Monday.



It will be a cold day as temperatures stay steady in the upper 40s with blustery northwest winds gusting to 30 mph.



Thankfully we warm back up to the 60s on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine.



Showers are likely again on Wednesday though temperatures stay seasonal.



Another dry day Thursday before more rain chances move in on Friday and Saturday.