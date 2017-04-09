Musketeers say playoff opponent does a lot well

The Musketeers were the first team in the USHL to clinch a playoff spot. Sioux City did that on March 18, three weeks ago.



But it took until the final night of the regular season to find out who the Muskies will face to open the Clark Cup playoffs.

Sioux City will face Des Moines in the Western Conference semifinals.



The Musketeers set franchise records with 40 wins and 87 points, but lost their final three regular season games.



The Bucs won four straight to close the regular season, and are in the playoffs for the first time in 10 years.



The Musketeers won the season series against the Buccaneers, 3-1.

"Des Moines is a great hockey team," said head coach Jay Varady. "I think their record proves that. They have really good depth up front, they have good defensemen. They have one defenseman who's got 41 points. That's more than Kristian Pospisil, to put it into perspective. So they get a lot of offense from their back end. And then I think they have outstanding goaltending. One of the best in the league. And come playoff time, that's extremely important."

Games 1 and 2 are at the Tyson Events Center on Friday and Sunday.



The series shifts to Des Moines for Game 3, and if necessary, Game 4.



Game 5, if necessary, would be back in Sioux City on Tuesday, April 25.



Tickets are currently on sale for Games 1 and 2.