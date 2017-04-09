Fallen Iowa heroes honored with handmade quilts

At first it looks like any other Saturday in Pocahontas County, Iowa.

Windmills are turning in the distance. The fields are quiet as planting for the season has yet to begin. But on a little dirt road some cars begin to show up at a little beige building.

More and more cars start to show up. Police cars and fire trucks arrive.

Then the sound of rumbling in the distance. No it is not storm on the horizon.

Several motorcycles appear on the little dirt road through the fields. They approach a path outlined by Iowans all holding American flags, flapping in the Upper Midwest wind.

Then, a white limousine appears. Who could be arriving with all this pomp and circumstance? As the limousine stops, out comes what appears to be everyday people.

Who are they? They are the families of six heroes who gave their lives for us.

The only sound now is the flapping of American flags in the springtime wind. Then the quiet is shattered by the sound of seven rifles firing into the air three times. A 21 gun salute to honor the families and their fallen loved ones.

Taps can be heard in the distance as the families slowly make their way towards the little beige metal building in the Iowa countryside walking between the path of American flags.

Inside, it's an odd collection of fabric, machines that look like they take an engineers degree to operate, and flags hanging representing each branch of the U.S. Military.

This is the home of the Freedom Quilts. It was started right after 9/11 by Betty Neilsen.

She felt the pain of families who had lost loved ones and wanted to help the families of fallen soldiers around the world to feel comfort and support from something that is simple Americana.

A handmade quilt.

But they are not any ordinary quilt.

Betty takes the time to talk to each family to find out who their loved one was and incorporates that into each quilt that is presented to the families. Then, once a year, she holds this ceremony where family members can come and receive their quilt.

Over the years, Betty's dedication and commitment has spread to many many more volunteers who help sew each panel of the quilts with love.

This year's honorees were Captain Robert Yllescas, Master Sergeant Jerrald Meek, Staff Sergeant Joseph Hamski, Major Levon Ritter, and two fallen police officers from Des Moines, Officer Susan Farrell and Officer Carlos Morales.

As time continues to seem to go faster and faster, there is one place that still remains a gift to the country. A place where, time seems to slow down a bit and what many still hold sacred still holds true.

It can be found in the fields of Pocahontas County, Iowa in a little beige metal building.