Gloomy and raw start to the workweek

A cold front has pushed through the region and that was the cause of the showers and storms that moved through overnight. High pressure is trying to build in but an upper level low trailing behind the front will be giving us more showers today. We could even see a few flakes of snow mix in, especially NW of Sioux City where colder air will work in faster. Temperatures will be falling through the day with lower 40s expected by this afternoon. Lows will fall back into the upper 20s overnight which is a seasonably cold for this time of the year. The sunshine does quickly return tomorrow though as SW flow takes over. This will warm our highs back up towards average with lower 60s expected. Our next shot at showers arrives Wednesday as a warm front moves into the area.

We catch a break from the showers on Thursday before more chances arrive into our holiday weekend. The most probable time to see these look to be on Good Friday with just isolated chances into Holy Saturday and Easter. Temperatures continue to warm into our holiday weekend as well with highs climbing into the lower 70s Friday through Sunday. The active pattern that develops look to continue right into next week with some showers and storms possible as we step into next Monday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer