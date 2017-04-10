Democrat Andy McGuire says she's running for Iowa governor

The former head of the Iowa Democratic Party says she'll run for governor.

Andy McGuire says in a video released Monday that she's entered the 2018 gubernatorial race to focus on public schools, small businesses and raising wages. She's a doctor who served as chairwoman of the Iowa Democratic Party during 2015 and 2016.

Other Democrats who have announced campaigns or are considering running include state Rep. Todd Prichard, who has formed an exploratory committee; Rich Leopold, former Iowa Department of Natural Resources director, who has declared his candidacy; and former Des Moines School Board president Jon Neiderbach, who says he's running.

Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds, who will become governor if Gov. Terry Branstad is confirmed as U.S. ambassador to China, is expected to seek election to the office.