Man dies in Sac City, IA fire - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Man dies in Sac City, IA fire

Posted:
SAC CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

The Sac City Police Chief John Thomsen said police and firefighters were dispatched to 307 South 13th Street in Sac City, Iowa for a house fire at 7:35 a.m. Monday. 

Once on scene, officers were advised by 76-year-old Barbra Cook that her husband, 84-year-old Dale Cook was still inside the home. 

Due to heavy smoke, officers couldn't enter the residence. Sac City firefighters arrived on scene entered the residence and found Cook. 

Chief Thomsen said Cook was found deceased. Sac City Ambulance transported Barbra to Lorning Hospital in Sac City with non-life threatening injuries. 

The fire is under investigation but does not appear to be suspicious. 

Cook was taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny for an autopsy. 

Iowa State Fire Marshal's Office and the Sac County Medical Examiner's Office are assisting with the investigation.

The Sac County Ambulance Service and Sac County Sheriff's Department also assisted on scene. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.